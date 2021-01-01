Share
NZ Herald Focus Focus: Closing arguments made in Eli Epiha trial
Eli Epiha pleaded guilty earlier this month to Constable Matthew Hunt's murder, although he claims he had no intent to kill the officer when he shot him.
