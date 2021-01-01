Share
NZ Herald Focus Focus: Radio stars guess the famous kiwi who's inspired a new perfume
NZME radio stars test the new 'Ash Bloom' scent from Sunday Best Perfumes, inspired by director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.
Latest from NZ Herald Focus
Focus Live
Local Focus
NZ Herald Documentaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
In-Depth Documentaries
- Episode
- 10.20
Chasing Ghosts
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NZH Focus Tech Series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NZH Focus Tech Series
- Episode
- 1
Focus: Automation