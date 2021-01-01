play-filled point-right cast replay close play search pause email facebook arrow-left arrow-right twitter arrow-left arrow-right cast close email facebook pause play-filled play point-right replay search twitter

NZ Herald Focus Focus: Radio stars guess the famous kiwi who's inspired a new perfume

NZME radio stars test the new 'Ash Bloom' scent from Sunday Best Perfumes, inspired by director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield. 

Genre:
News